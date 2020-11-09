Ryan Destiny, Heather Graham Join Horror Film ‘Oracle’ From Will Packer Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Destiny, best known for starring in the Lee Daniels Fox series Star, has been tapped as the lead in Oracle, a psychological horror film that is being produced by Will Packer and James Lopez via Will Packer Productions. Heather Graham (upcoming CBS All Access miniseries The Stand, The Hangover) has also signed on for the feature, which will shoot in New Orleans.

Daniel di Grado is attached to direct the piece, while Michael Ross and Corey Harrell wrote the screenplay, which is based on an original idea by Jaime Primak-Sullivan, who will serve as an executive producer.

The plot follows a young woman who accepts a job on a property with a traumatic past. Upon her arrival, she soon realizes that the nightmares of her childhood are connected to the evil in the house.

Social media star Baby Ariel (aka Ariel Rebecca Martin), Rebecca Martin (Henry Danger), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti (Big Little Lies) round out the cast.

Destiny, who is also starring as boxer Claressa Shields in the Rachel Morrison-directed biopic Flint Strong, is repped by UTA. Graham is repped by RMS Productions, Paradigm, APA and Morris Yorn Barnes. di Grado is repped by CAA.