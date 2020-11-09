Ruth Wilson & Andrew Scott Starring In HBO Movie ‘Oslo’; Spielberg Exec’ing Tony-Winning Play Adaptation

Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott are among the cast of Oslo, the HBO original movie that is now rolling cameras in Prague.

Pic is written by Tony Award winner J.T. Rogers, who also wrote the stage play, and directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. The plot is based on a true story of negotiations between implacable enemies — the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.

The movie will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max next year. It is executive produced by Marc Platt of Marc Platt Productions (La La Land), Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Post) and Steven Spielberg of DreamWorks Pictures, and David Litvak of Bold Films.

Also starring in Oslo are Salim Dau, Waleed Zuaiter, Jeff Wilbusch, Igal Naor, Dov Glickman, Rotem Keinan, Itzik Cohen, Tobias Zilliacus and Sasson Gabai.

Deadline understands the film has experienced recent COVID-related difficulties. In an interview last week, Ruth Wilson told us she was in quarantine in Prague, and the production she was working on had been forced to “freeze filming for two weeks” after positive tests, though she declined to name the project.

“In collaboration with Steven, Kristie, Marc, and Bold Films, we’re delighted to work with J.T. and Bartlett to adapt their inspiring Tony Award-winning story for the screen,” said Tara Grace, Senior Vice President, HBO Programming and Films. “Recounting the remarkable feat of two diametrically opposed sides coming together to find common ground, Oslo‘s themes are especially pertinent, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have so many revered artisans on both sides of the camera working together to bring this to life.”

“My memory of seeing Oslo on the stage for the first time is still so vivid,” said Kristie Macosko Krieger. “I felt then what I feel now – this is a powerful and necessary story for our times. I’m excited to be working with Steven, Marc, HBO and Bold Films, along with our incredible cast and creatives, to bring this story to an expanded global audience.”