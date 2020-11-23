Russell Crowe & Nicole Kidman Become President & VP Of Australian Academy

Aussie cinema royalty Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman have been crowned king and queen of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts.

The pair are taking up the roles of President (Crowe) and Vice President (Kidman) of the AACTA, overseeing an organization that helped to further their careers when they won their first AACTA prizes back in 1991 and 1987, respectively.

The Oscar-winning duo will use their positions to nurture talent in Australia as well as continuing to grow the AACTA internationally and promote the Australian biz abroad.

“The support of Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman has been integral to AACTA’s growth over the last decade, helping us to achieve record industry and audience growth and engagement in Australia and internationally,” said AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella.

“From charting brave new territory by hosting the inaugural AACTA International Awards in L.A. in 2012, to hosting AACTA Awards events in Sydney and China – while also leading the AACTA Asia International Awards as Jury President – Russell has been with us each step of the way. Similarly, Nicole has presented at and supported many of our events in Sydney and L.A. over the last 10 years, increasing our profile and helping to garner new audiences for Australian content.”

“It’s an incredible honour to be asked to serve as AACTA President,” added Crowe. “I want to refocus our politicians, of all persuasions, on the power and reach of our local screen industry. I’ll be working on encouraging the government to give Australian producers the fiscal tools they need to be globally competitive, while simultaneously fostering local talent and magnetising the industry to attract international productions.”

“We need to grow our membership in every area of the industry and encourage people who work in film and television and people who love film and television to get involved with their Academy. I’m doubly honoured that Nicole is going to stand with me. I think we will make a good team. She’s pretty hard to say no to,” the actor continued.

“I’ve always been so proud of the Australian screen industry and what it continues to achieve globally. I’m looking forward to playing a role in setting a tone and a platform for future success,” said Kidman.