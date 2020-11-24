‘Run’ Races To Hulu Record As Streamer’s Most Watched Movie Ever In Its Opening Weekend

EXCLUSIVE: The Sarah Paulson thriller Run has become Hulu’s most watched feature title ever during its opening weekend, and has ranked as the most talked about Hulu Original Film to date on Twitter, Deadline has learned.

Through the pic’s first three-days, which began on Nov. 20, Run has beat not only previously watched Hulu Originals Films, but licensed SVOD film titles as well. Hulu/NEON’s Sundance acquisition Palms Springs previously held the opening weekend record, numbers which the streamer isn’t provided. Yesterday, Netflix reported that their limited series The Queen’s Gambit is their most watched ever at 62M households around the globe while Amazon touted “tens of millions” checked in to watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm during its opening weekend back in October. Ah, the streaming fruits of the pandemic with the masses at home.

Hulu snapped up domestic rights to Run from Lionsgate back in August, the pic from filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty originally scheduled to be released in theaters over Mother’s Day weekend before COVID-19 hit. The movie about an isolated teen who discovers her mother’s sinister secret has notched a 93% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is also the No. 1 most-talked about Hulu Original Film on Twitter to date during its opening weekend.

Tomorrow Hulu’s domestic pick-up of Tri-Star’s Kristen Stewart-Mackenzie Davis lesbian romance comedy Happiest Season debuts on the service. Other features upcoming in 2021 are Boss Level and Vacation Friends with streaming dates to be announced.