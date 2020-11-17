Andrew Merrill’s Indie Horror Thriller ‘Rot’ Lands Deal At The Horror Collective – Watch The Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: The Horror Collective has landed rights to Rot, the horror thriller that reps the feature directing debut of one of Deadline’s own, video producer Andrew Merrill. The film will bow via Amazon Instant Video on Thursday.

The plot: When Madison’s ex goes missing, his friends expect her to lead the search to find him. But something vile has taken over his body, and what they find is worse than any of them could have imagined. Kris Alexandrea (Gothic Springs), Johnny Kostrey (Kidding, Aquarius, The Good Place), McKale Jude Bingham (Betrayed), Adam Burch (Nazis at the Center of the Earth) and Eileen Dietz (The Exorcist, 100 Acres of Hell, Halloween 2) star.

Check out the trailer here:

Merrill, who also penned the script, rehearsed with actors, did his rewrites, scouted locations and otherwise prepped production during the week after work, and filmed on his days off Saturday and Sunday before starting the whole process again on Mondays.

“I’m incredibly proud of what our team pulled off, and so grateful that everybody stuck with me through all the late nights, cramped apartments, and general craziness of independent filmmaking,” he said. “I’m excited for Rot to find it’s audience, and I hope it will resonate with them as much as it has with me.”

Beth Crudele (The Gift, Fuller House) is producer.

“The Horror Collective’s mission is to uplift new and exciting voices, to help create the next generation of horror masters,” said Shaked Berenson, CEO of The Horror Collective parent company Entertainment Squad. “Rot is one of those movies that is a perfect example of the kind of people and content we want to work with and we’re proud to add to our slate.”