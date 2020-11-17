Rose Byrne’s First Production From Her Dollhouse Pictures, ‘Seriously Red’, Underway; Will Star With Bobby Cannavale, Krew Boylan & More

EXCLUSIVE: Cameras are already rolling in Northern Rivers, Australia on Seriously Red, the musical dramedy that reps the first feature from Rose Byrne’s Dollhouse Pictures. While Dollhouse launched five years ago, and the Seriously Red screenplay by Krew Boylan has been in the fold, we can tell you that Byrne will be part of the newly announced ensemble cast along with her Emmy-winning partner Bobby Cannavale and Daniel Webber (Netflix’s The Dirt, Escape From Pretoria). Arclight Films has boarded to handle worldwide distribution rights with Gracie Otto (The Last Impresario) directing.

In the rowdy and rambunctious musical comedy, Red (played by Boylan) is at a crossroads in her life. A vivacious and hilarious redhaired woman grappling with high expectations and low self-esteem, she pours herself a cup of ambition and trades her 9 to 5 career in real estate for a life under the spotlight as a Dolly Parton impersonator. After misreading her work party’s dress code, Red tumbles outta bed into a new world of tribute artists and impersonators in her wild and messy journey that includes romancing a Kenny Rogers impersonator. Red has to lose herself in order to find herself. As Dolly Parton says, “Be Yourself Because Everyone is taken.”

Parton’s canon is the backbone of Seriously Red, which will also include a soundtrack from notable musical artists and as well as re-recordings.

“Seriously Red is created by an extraordinary all-female filmmaking team, which at Arclight Films we are proud to always champion,” Arclight Films chairman Gary Hamilton said. “The film is a fun, upbeat celebration of women and their journey to self-acceptance. It’s a powerful film that appeals to worldwide distributors who understand that audiences will immediately fall in love with the story, the beautifully drawn characters… and the music!”

Seriously Red is produced by Jessica Carrera from Dollhouse Pictures and Robyn Kershaw from Robyn Kershaw Productions. Byrne and Danny Nozell are executive producers. Roadshow Films will distribute the film in Australia.

Byrne’s feature credits have amassed over $4.6 billion at the global box office from such movies as the Neighbors and Insidious franchises, X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Apocalypse. This year she starred in the Paramount comedy Like a Boss and Jon Stewart’s Irresistible. She starred this past spring on FX’s miniseries Mrs. America as Gloria Steinem, and she’s a two-time Golden Globe nominee and two-time Emmy nominee for her work on FX’s Damages. Up next for in 2021 is Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

Boylan is an Australian actress whose credits include the TV series Sando, A Place to Call Home and Wild Boys and the feature Primal.

Cannavale is a two-time Emmy-winning actor of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and NBC’s Will & Grace. Recent series credits include the upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers, Mr. Robot and Homecoming. Features include HBO Max/New Line’s upcoming Superintelligence, Universal’s The King of Staten Island, The Jesus Rolls, The Irishman, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the Oscar-winning I, Tonya, Ant-Man and Spy among many others. Byrne and Cannavale recently starred in The Brooklyn Academy of Music’s theatrical production of Medea before the pandemic closed down theaters in New York City.

