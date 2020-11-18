Rob Thomas Post-Pandemic Wedding Band Drama ‘Get Lucky’ Gets NBC Put Pilot Commitment

EXCLUSIVE: Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas is going back to his local band member roots with Get Lucky, a drama project, which has landed at NBC with a put pilot commitment.

Written by Thomas, in Get Lucky, for the popular wedding band Get Lucky, every week there’s a new to gig play, a new love story, and a new chance to experience a sweaty, giddy, nearly forgotten feeling of togetherness. For six single musicians who are themselves looking for love, what does it mean to get lucky in a post-pandemic world?

Thomas executive produces via his Spondoolie Productions alongside frequent collaborator Dan Etheridge. Rebecca Franko (iZombie) serves as a producer. The project hails from Spondoolie Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television where the company has been based for years.

Thomas and Etheridge previously co-created another series about a sextet of mostly single people working events, including weddings, the cult Starz comedy Party Down, about a group of caterers with big Hollywood dreams.

Before he segued to a writing career, Thomas was a member of three San Marcos, Texas bands in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Public Bulletin, Hey Zeus and Black Irish. Herecently shepherded the CW’s Lost Boys series adaptation, whose most recent incarnation was picked up to pilot last season but was rolled because of the pandemic. He previously developed and executive produced the CW/WBTV series iZombie and the Veronica Mars revival on Hulu. He is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson Teller.