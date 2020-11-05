Richard Plepler’s Eden Productions Hires Ashley Underwood As Development Executive

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Plepler’s Eden Productions has brought in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm co-producer Ashley Underwood as a development executive.

Former HBO chairman and CEO Plepler formed Eden following his exit from the premium cabler in 2019. The company is under an exclusive five-year deal with Apple TV+ to develop and produce original series, feature films and documentaries for the streamer.

At Eden, Underwood joins Josh Tyrangiel, Senior Producer for Documentaries, and creative executive Heather Karpas.

“We are very excited to add Ashley to the Eden team, she has incredible instincts and taste, and I’m delighted she will be joining us,” Plepler said.

Underwood most recently worked with Sacha Baron Cohen, co-producing Borat Subsequent Moviefilm for Amazon and Emmy-nominated series Who Is America? for Showtime.

Previously, Underwood served as a producer for NBC’s Dateline and as a contributing writer for The Huffington Post. She is a graduate of The American University of Paris and received her J.D. from John Marshall Law School.