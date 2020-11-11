Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Kris Thykier’s Archery Pictures & Danny Perkins’ Elysian Film Group Form UK Comedy Label Mews Films; Hire Kurban Kassam As MD

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Richard E. Grant, Mark Gatiss Pay Tribute To John Fraser: Scottish Actor Of ‘Dam Busters’ Fame Dies At 89

John Fraser
John Fraser IMDB

Scottish actor John Fraser has died at the age of 89 after a battle with cancer, his family has said.

Richard E. Grant was among those to pay tribute to the Dambusters and El Cid actor today, posting on twitter:

Mark Gatiss also posted a tribute:

Born in Glasgow in 1931, Fraser broke into film in the early 1950s, playing Flight Lieutenant John Hopgood in the 1955 British classic The Dam Busters, and appearing in the 1957 film adaptation of J. B. Priestley’s The Good Companions, playing Inigo Jollifant in the pic directed by J. Lee Thompson.

He landed a wide variety of roles in acclaimed pictures, working with directors including Anthony Mann on El Cid, Ken Hughes on The Trials Of Oscar Wilde, and Roman Polanski on Repulsion.

In 2004, Fraser published an autobiography, Close Up, in which he discussed his life as a gay man in the film industry.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad