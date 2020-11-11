Richard E. Grant, Mark Gatiss Pay Tribute To John Fraser: Scottish Actor Of ‘Dam Busters’ Fame Dies At 89

Scottish actor John Fraser has died at the age of 89 after a battle with cancer, his family has said.

Richard E. Grant was among those to pay tribute to the Dambusters and El Cid actor today, posting on twitter:

My friend John Fraser has died at 89. All of us, lucky enough to know him, have benefitted from his Life enhancing generosity, kindness and gift for finding humour in every situation. pic.twitter.com/DPBjWH6cYB — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) November 11, 2020

Mark Gatiss also posted a tribute:

A very fine actor, a blistering Bosie, an outrageous memoirist and a beautiful, beautiful man. RIP John Fraser pic.twitter.com/8z4COAAQpY — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) November 7, 2020

Born in Glasgow in 1931, Fraser broke into film in the early 1950s, playing Flight Lieutenant John Hopgood in the 1955 British classic The Dam Busters, and appearing in the 1957 film adaptation of J. B. Priestley’s The Good Companions, playing Inigo Jollifant in the pic directed by J. Lee Thompson.

He landed a wide variety of roles in acclaimed pictures, working with directors including Anthony Mann on El Cid, Ken Hughes on The Trials Of Oscar Wilde, and Roman Polanski on Repulsion.

In 2004, Fraser published an autobiography, Close Up, in which he discussed his life as a gay man in the film industry.