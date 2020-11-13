‘Every Last One Of Them’: Richard Dreyfuss & Taryn Manning Join Mike Hatton Action Production

EXCLUSIVE: The Goodbye Girl Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss and 3x SAG ensemble winner Taryn Manning are joining the Mike Hatton action thriller production Every Last One of Them, which Green Book actor Hatton will also star in with Paul Sloan. Cameras are set to roll before the end of this year in Southern California adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Christian Sesma is directing from a screenplay co-written with Chee Keong Cheung, Alistair Cave, Edward Thomas.

Hatton will produce under his Ton of Hats banner along with Michael Walker of 101 Films International, as well as Christian Sesma. EPs are Andy Lyon, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Tom Conigliaro, Kimberly Hines, Rick Morse, and Sheila Legette. 101 Films International, an Amcomri Media Group company will handle international sales.

Brian Hayes Currie and Nick Vallelonga of Green Book will also appear in the cast as well as Mary Christina Brown and Claire Kniaz.

Ton of Hats recently completed principal photography on Take Back, an action thriller starring Mickey Rourke and Michael Jai White.

101 Films International, a division of Amcomri Media Group, is a worldwide sales agent and distribution company based in London England which provides support to independent producers at all stages of the production and sales process.

Hatton’s credits include the Val Kilmer-Luke Goss crime-heist, PayDirt as well as Vigilante Diaries, which sold to HBO. The company is also in pre-production on the Taye Diggs / Mickey Rourke horror-thriller, Mammon.

Dreyfuss’ recent credits include Paramount’s sleeper Book Club, the ABC mini-series Madoff, and the indie comedy Killing Winston Jones with Danny Glover. He received a second Best Actor Oscar nomination for 1996’s Mr Holland’s Opus. He also won a Golden Globe and BATFA for his turn in The Goodbye Girl. His legendary feature credits include but are not limited to American Graffiti, Jaws, Always, Down and Out in Beverly Hills, W., and The American President.

Manning starred as Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett on the Netflix series Orange Is The New Black as well as CBS’ Hawaii Five-0, FX’s Sons of Anarchy and such features as 8 Mile, Crossroads, Hustle & Flow, Low Down, and The Vault.

Sloan’s credits include The Scorpion King, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, Green Book and the upcoming Adam Mason STX movie Songbird.

Dreyfuss is represented by APA. Taryn Manning by Pantheon Talent and Sheila Legette Entertainment. Hatton is represented by Industry Entertainment. Currie is with Verve, and Vallelonga is repped by Gersh.