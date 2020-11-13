‘Alternate’: Rhys Wakefield To Star In Oz Sci-Fi Horror, Endeavor Content Handling North America

EXCLUSIVE: Rhys Wakefield (The Purge) has been set to star in Australian sci-fi horror Alternate, which is due to get underway in Adelaide, Australia, in early 2021.

Writer-director Anthony Garland’s feature debut will be produced by Lady A Pictures’ Ali Mueller (Challenger) and SLA Films’ Anna Vincent (I Am Mother). Kindred Spirit’s Anita Gou (The Farewell) will executive-produce.

Endeavor Content has come aboard to handle North American rights with Rialto Distribution releasing in Australia and New Zealand. Screen Australia is providing major production support with additional backing from the South Australian Film Corporation.

Set in a high-rise office building, the film will follow an overworked young executive (Wakefield) who goes back in time four hours to save his girlfriend from being killed.

The film is inspired by Garland’s proof of concept short Snake which follows a girl working late one night who gets stuck in a time loop. Snake, written and directed by Garland, was produced by Mueller and William Day Frank, with Gou serving as EP. The short is currently making the festival circuit and will premiere on November 12 as an Official Selection at the Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival.

Producer Mueller said: “Anthony’s vision for this project has brought together an incredible team of people and we are grateful to be moving forward.”

Garland continued: “The most important thing with Alternate was to find the right guy, because the role is so demanding and varied. Rhys is compelling in everything he does and we’re fortunate to have an actor of his caliber on the project.”

Wakefield starred in more than 300 episodes of long-running Oz soap Home And Away. He has also starred in HBO’s True Detective, Hulu’s Reprisal and horror hit The Purge.

Wakefield is repped by ICM Partners and Grandview. Garland is represented by Matthew Wallerstein at Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.