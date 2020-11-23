Renowned Films & Critical Content Developing Docuseries With Sam Palmer, Petra Ecclestone Fiancé & Ex-Occupant Of Aaron Spelling’s LA Manor

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Palmer is a former electrician who moved into the LA super-mansion built by Aaron and Candy Spelling after he became engaged to Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone.

His life, and work as a home staffing expert, is now set to be the subject of a docuseries being developed by Renowned Films, the producers behind Bravo’s Backyard Envy and BET’s Copwatch America, and Critical Content.

Palmer runs Staffing Properties, a concierge service designed to find house staff for the rich and famous. He says he is the only person running such a company who lives in a house that needs staff.

Palmer and Ecclestone, daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone previously lived in Holmby Hills residence The Manor, the Spelling’s famed 56,000 sq. ft. luxury estate, before selling it for a California record of $119.7M.

He launched Staffing Properties in January 2020 after realising that a house of that size required a sizeable staff and locating the right personnel was important. He is working with some of the wealthiest families in the world, spanning from Los Angeles, to New York, London and Monaco.

The series will chronicle the day to day activities of Sam and his team and give a glimpse of this exclusive world, dubbed a modern day Downton Abbey.

Renowed and Critical Content, which acquired a stake in the London-established in 2017, are currently working on a sizzle tape and plan to pitch to broadcasters and digital platforms in the new year.

Max Welch, Founder and CEO, Renowned Films, said, “These people are inside the homes and managing the day to day lives of some of the wealthiest, most powerful, and influential people in the world. Sam’s staff must be the most elite in their field, the crème de la crème. The margin for error is zero, and the competition to get to that level is fierce. I am beyond excited that Sam has agreed to let us peek behind this curtain and give audiences access to such an amazing world we’ve never really had access to.”

Palmer added, “I am thrilled to be partnering with Max and developing a show based on my growing business. It has truly been an honor to assist so many in need of work placement during this pandemic, and being that the world I am so fortunate to live in is quite a fascinating one, we hope that our story will resonate.”