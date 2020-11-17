Regina Hall’s Rh Negative Inks Six Picture Deal With Viacom

EXCLUSIVE: Regina Hall’s Rh Negative production company has signed a six-picture slate with Viacom.

Under the pact, the Girls Trip and The Hate U Give actress will executive produce six movies-of-the-week for the Paramount Channel or other Viacom-owned brands. Three of these she will executive produce with Jesse Collins Entertainment. The deal comes just weeks after it was announced that Hall has inked a first-look deal with Showtime, another Viacom company.

Hall currently stars in and serves as producer on the Showtime comedy series Black Monday, which was recently renewed for a third season. She will executive produce and star in the occult drama, Master, and is currently in production on the Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers based on the bestselling novel opposite Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. She can next be seen in MGM’s and Tate Taylor-directed Breaking News in Yuba County, set for release Jan. 22. On the film side, her near $2 billion grossing feature credits include Scary Movie, The Best Man and Think Like A Man franchises as well as About Last Night and People Places Things. Her work in Support the Girls earned her Best Actress honors from the New York Film Critics Circle and the African American Film Critics Association. She also received Film Independent Spirit, National Society of Film Critics and Gotham Award nominations for her work in the movie.

Hall is repped by ICM Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher and The Initiative Group.