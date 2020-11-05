Rebel Wilson Stars In Sky’s ‘Straight Talking’; Red Arrow Studios Suffers Amid Covid; Sky Boards Liverpool Doc — Global Briefs

Rebel Wilson Stars In Sky’s ‘Straight Talking’

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson has signed up for Sky’s wilderness interview format Straight Talking, hosted by SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton. Produced by ITV Studios-owned Potato, Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking airs next year and features the pair traveling across Mexico with only a 4×4, a backpack, and each other’s company. Phil Mount and Michael Kelpie are the show’s executive producers and Craig Pickles is the series director. The previous Straight Talking was recorded with One Direction star Liam Payne.

Red Arrow’s Revenue Drops Amid Coronavirus

Love Is Blind production group Red Arrow Studios’ external revenues dropped 7% to €166M ($195M) in the third quarter of 2020 as it continued to be hampered by production shutdowns. Red Arrow’s parent company, the German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1, said that coronavirus restrictions were particularly acute in the U.S. Red Arrow’s total revenue for the year to date has fallen 12% to €449M, while ProSiebenSat.1’s sales were down 8% to €2.55BN over the same period.

Sky Documentaries Boards Liverpool FC Feature

Sky Documentaries has scored the rights to a feature film that will go inside Liverpool Football Club during the season it won the Premier League. Produced by October Films and Brutal Media, The End Of The Storm is directed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine (One Night In Turin) and features “exceptional access” to Jurgen Klopp’s team as it lifted England’s top trophy for the first time in 30 years. The producers are Victoria Gregory and Rachel Ramsay, and the executive producers are Adam Bullmore, Raimon Masllorens, and Danny Cohen. Altitude is handling distribution. The End Of The Storm will be available to own on digital, DVD and Blu Ray from November 30, while Sky will premiere the film next year.

ViacomCBS Hires Co-Lead In Australia, New Zealand

ViacomCBS Networks International has hired Jarrod Villani as its co-lead in Australia and New Zealand alongside Beverley McGarvey, chief content officer and executive vice president. Villani will become chief operating and commercial officer having previously worked at investment firm KordaMentha. Both McGarvey and Villani report to Maria Kyriacou, president of VCNI’s operations in Australia, Israel, and the UK.