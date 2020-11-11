‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Suspends Production For 2 Weeks After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has halted production for two weeks after a member of the production team tested positive for COVID-19, sources close to the production tell Deadline.

“The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols, including contact tracing,” according to sources. Production is shutting down for 14 days “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently shooting Season 13. The hit Bravo reality series stars Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Luke Neslage, Joye Chin, Glenda Cox, Julie “Bob” Lombardi and Anthony Sylvester serving as Executive Producers. Markus Burns and Tom Ciaccio serve as Co-Executive Producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an Executive Producer.

The show is the latest to shut down production after a crew or cast member tested positive for COVID-19. Bravo’sThe Real Housewives of New York City had a partial production shutdown for 2 weeks in October after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.