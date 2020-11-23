‘Ready Player Two’ Launches With Virtual Treasure Hunt On Roblox

Ernest Cline’s Ready Player Two sequel novel launches November 24 in the U.S. and UK. To stoke sales, the author and Roblox have launched a virtual Ready Player Two-themed treasure hunt that takes place inside seven experiences on the Roblox platform. Players who complete the treasure hunt will be awarded virtual goods designed specifically for the Ready Player Two/Roblox event. The event headlines a virtual Q&A with Cline and Dave Baszucki, the founder and CEO of Roblox, which will stream inside the Ready Player Two Event beginning December 1st at 10 a.m. PST. It will include clues for navigating the treasure hunt.

In 2018, Roblox and Warner Bros. collaborated on an event around the release of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster adaptation of Ready Player One, and over 13 million people actively engaged with event on the Roblox platform. Baszucki said, “The event we did on Roblox in 2018 for the Ready Player One movie had over 13 million people participate. I think it’s fair to say this is going to be even bigger.” Free Ready Player Two-themed merchandise is available to all those who visit the space for a limited time. Said Cline: “Roblox is the closest thing to the Oasis in real life, and this contest is the closest thing to the treasure hunt in my book.”

Screen rights on the sequel novel haven’t yet been sorted.