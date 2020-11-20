Rapper Nicki Minaj To Star In HBO Max Docuseries

Nicki Minaj is heading to HBO Max.

The Pink Friday rapper is to front a six-part half-hour docuseries for the WarnerMedia streaming platform.

Minaj revealed the news on her social media platforms saying that she’s going to give viewers a “raw unfiltered” look at her personal life and professional work.

She will give fans a chance to discover her most challenging and fulfilling times in her life, navigating highs, lows and misguided agendas in her rise to fame and her journey to motherhood.

The series is directed by Michael John Warren, who made his directorial debut with Jay-Z’s Fade to Black, and marks the third doc project with Minaj following Nicki Minaj: My Time Now and Nicki Minaj: My Time Again.

It is produced by Bron Life, Bron Studios’ non-scripted arm, and exec produced by Minaj, Warren, Aaron L. Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert and Cassandra Butcher, Irving Azoff and Tommy Bruce, in association with Creative Wealth Media.

Endeavor Content and Bron Releasing negotiated the deal with HBO Max.

“Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as force to be reckoned with. It’s a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

“Nicki Minaj is one of the most important and influential recording artists of all time; never to be duplicated – and many have tried. We are proud to support this living icon, as she bravely opens her home to the world,” said Bron’s Aaron L. Gilbert and Brenda Gilbertin.

“I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika. I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story,” added Warren.