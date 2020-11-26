‘Radiograph Of A Family’ Wins Top Award At European Doc Fest IDFA

Amsterdam-based documentary festival IDFA has crowned Firouzeh Khosrovani’s Radiograph Of A Family as Best Feature-Length Documentary at its 2020 Awards Ceremony.

Taking place both at the city’s Vlaams Cultuurhuis De Brakke Grond as well as online, the ceremony also saw prizes awarded to Gorbachev. Heaven, which took Best Director for Vitaly Mansky, Inside The Red Brick Wall, which won Best Editing, and Nemesis, which took Best Cinematography.

The Best Feature-Length Documentary winner receives €20,000 while other awards range from €10,000 to €2,500.

Jury members for the IDFA Competition for Feature-Length Documentary were Marie-Pierre Macia, Ed Lachman, Alice Diop, Abdelkader Benali, and Finn Halligan.

IDFA 2020 still has 10 more days to run, but the fest has unveiled some stats for its event to date, saying the on-site portion of the festival had effectively been a sell-out (albeit with severely restricted numbers of screenings and capacities) with 15,000 admissions, while it had had 62,000 online film views and 3,000 online industry delegates.

Further IDFA awards are listed below.

IDFA Award for Best First Appearance (€10,000): Alina Gorlova for This Rain

IDFA Competition for Mid-Length Documentary (€7,500): Nomin Lkhagvasuren for The Wheel

IDFA Award for Best Dutch Documentary (€7,500): Paul Sin Nam Rigter for Dealing With Death

IDFA Award for Best Short Documentary (€5,000): Marlén Viñayo for Unforgivable

IDFA Award for Best Student Documentary (€2,500): Anne Bertille Vopiande Ndeysseit for Biyo-biyo

IDFA Award for Best Children’s Documentary (€5,000): Ako Salemi for Shadegan

IDFA ReFrame Award for best creative use of archive (€5,000): Firouzeh Khosrovani for Radiograph Of A Family

Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Documentary Stipend (€50,000): Aboozar Amini