‘Jumanji’ Outfit Radar Pictures Moves Into Factual With Reality Show ‘So You Wanna Save The Planet?’

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Pictures, the Los Angeles production outfit with credits including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Sony’s upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time, is making its first foray into factual programming with a reality series focusing on environmentalism.

So You Wanna Save the Planet? will see naturalist and author Paul Rosolie take a group of intrepid initiates into nature on a variety of rescue missions for the planet. Participants will come face-to-face with affected landscapes, communities and ecosystems. Each episode will see them connect with a specific cause, ranging from a girl saving orphaned baby elephants in India to a community on the brink in a burned-out portion of the Amazon and a team of ex-U.S. Army Rangers working to protect rhinos from poachers in Africa.

Ted Field, Michael Napoliello, and Anthony Tringali will produce for Radar, and the series is being shopped to networks.

“We’re developing this show to give audiences a sense of the tremendous challenges conservationists face in a changing environment through the eyes of people Paul will take way out of their comfort zones,” said Field, who has more than 60 producing credits including the Jumanji franchise, the Riddick franchise, The Amityville Horror and The Last Samurai.

Rosolie is an award-winning wildlife filmmaker and founder of Junglekeepers, a Peruvian NGO that protects more than 30,000 acres of threatened rainforest on the Las Piedras River. He also is a widely published author on subjects of nature and conservationism.