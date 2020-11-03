‘Continuum’ & ‘Star Trek’ Actress Rachel Nichols Joins Horror ‘Demigod’

EXCLUSIVE: Continuum and Rage star Rachel Nichols is set to star in writer-director Miles Doleac’s (The Dinner Party) horror feature Demigod.

Nichols will play Robin who travels with her husband Leo (Yohance Myles) to Germany’s Black Forest upon the death of her huntsman grandfather. Soon after arriving at his secluded cabin, Robin realizes that the inheritance left her is far more macabre than she had bargained for. She finds herself entrenched in an ancient hunting ritual that will force her to reckon with her family’s past and her own will to overcome the monstrous obstacles in her path.

The film also features Jeremy London, Sherri Eakin, Lindsay Anne Williams, Alli Hart, and Doleac. Shoot is due to get underway in December in Mississippi for Doleac’s Historia Films and Artist Vodka Films.

James V. Bulian, Lindsay Anne Williams and Wesley O’Mary produce with Doleac, who co-wrote the script with Michael Donovan Horn. Uncork’d Entertainment have North American distribution rights.

Nichols has most recently been seen in TV series including The Man In The High Castle and DC’s Titans and is in post on Bruce Willis sci-fi movie Breach.

Director/co-writer Doleac said: “I needed an actor who could play power, pathos, and vulnerability in equal measure. I’ve admired Rachel’s work for many years and I knew she could brilliantly capture this character’s complexities.”

On getting back to work, Doleac added: “There’s a lot of pent-up creative energy. It’s exciting and terrifying to be getting back to work on a film. I think, from a creative perspective, that’s a pretty good place to be.”

Nichols is repped by Buchwald, Management 360, Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher, and Principals Talent Management in Canada.