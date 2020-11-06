Rachel Maddow Says She Is Quarantining After Possible COVID-19 Exposure, Will Stay Home During MSNBC Election Coverage

Rachel Maddow said today that she is quarantining at home and will not be in studio for tonight’s MSNBC coverage of the vote count in the 2020 presidential race.

Maddow said on Twitter that she tested negative for COVID-19 after a close contact tested positive. She said that she will be at home “’til it’s safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk.”

She added: “You will be in good hands tonight with Nicolle and Joy and Brian the Great and Good Mr. Kornacki and the whole MSNBC crew.”

“Wishing everyone patience and calm; may these remarkable times bring out the best in all of us,” she wrote.

Her quarantining is a reminder that as much of the country focuses on the election results, the U.S. is seeing an alarming spike in new cases each day. The U.S. reported more than 128,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a record.

An MSNBC spokesperson declined to comment.

Several weeks ago, a number of Fox News personalities reportedly quarantined after possible exposure to a positive case following the first presidential debate.

Maddow, who hosts an eponymous primetime show on MSNBC, has been a part of the cable network’s Election Night coverage throughout the week, joining Joy Reid, Nicolle Wallace, Brian Williams and Steve Kornacki. Networks have said that they have been taking safety precautions, with such things as social distancing, as their personalities go in studio for coverage.