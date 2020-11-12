Producers Guild Moves Up Several Key PGA Awards Deadlines, Nominations Announcements But Keeps 2021 Show Date In Place

The show date is staying the same, but the Producers Guild of America is altering several other deadlines and nominee announcements on the calendar for its 32nd annual PGA Awards.

The PGA awards ceremony remains on Wednesday, March 24, but the guild will now move up announcement of nominees for Documentary Feature Film from February 11 to February 2. The close of nomination polls for Theatrical Motion Pictures and several other categories moves from March 11 to March 7, and the announcement of nominees in those categories moves from March 12 to March 8. The opening of final polls for all categories now moves from March 12 to March 8.

Got that? If not you can read all the new dates below. The PGA did not offer any reasons for the date switches in its release.

Below is a summary of the changes:

Announcement of Nominees for Documentary Feature Film — move from Thurs., Feb. 11 to Tues., Feb. 2.

Close of Nomination Polls for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures — move from Thurs., March 11 to Sun. March 7 at 2 p.m.

Announcement of Nominees for Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures– move from Fri., March 12 to Mon., March 8

Opening of Final Polls for Documentary Motion Pictures, Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, TV Series/Specials, Televised/Streamed Motion Pictures — move from Fri., March 12 to Mon., March 8

The guild said it would share more information about eligibility dates for the Innovation Award, as well about as its annual PGA East and West Coast celebrations of nominees and producing teams, at a later date.

The new and confirmed key dates for the 32nd annual Producers Guild Awards season are:

Eligibility Period for 2021 Producers Guild Awards

Television Series/Specials, Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures, Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, November 6, 2020

Television Series/Specials: Friday, November 13, 2020

Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Friday, November 13, 2020

Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: Friday, November 13, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, November 20, 2020

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: Friday, November 6, 2020

Nomination Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 11, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Nomination Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 pm PT

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 pm PT

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 pm PT

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Monday, March 8, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Monday, March 8, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Monday, March 8, 2021

Final Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

Documentary Motion Pictures: Monday, March 8, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Monday, March 8, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Monday, March 8, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Monday, March 8, 2021

Final Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Monday, March 8, 2021

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 19, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 19, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021

Awards Show