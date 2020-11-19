Click to Skip Ad
Apple Boards Taron Egerton Pic 'Tetris’ From 'Stan & Ollie' Director, Marv Films
‘Text For You’: Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Arinze Kene & Celia Imrie Among Cast To Join Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan & Celine Dion

Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Arinzé Kene, Celia Imrie AP

EXCLUSIVE: Russell Tovey (Looking), Steve Oram (End of the F**king World), Omid Djalili (His Dark Materials), Sofia Barclay (Defending the Guilty), Lydia West (Years & Years), Arinzé Kene (I’m Your Woman) and Celia Imrie (Better Things) have joined Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico), Sam Heughan (Outlander) and music icon and five-time Grammy Award-winner Celine Dion in Screen Gems’ romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You, to be directed by Jim Strouse.

Shoot is underway in the UK, we can also reveal, and will complete in the U.S. in 2021.

Based on the German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, the film is about a woman, who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiancé, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. It turns out the phone number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can’t seem to leave the past behind.

In this starry English-language remake, the music and influence of Celine Dion gives them the courage to take a chance on love again.

Pis being produced by Thunder Road’s (A Star is Born) Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein. Strouse (The Incredible Jessica James) wrote the script with Lauryn Kahn undertaking the most recent re-write.

