President Obama To Sit Down With Stephen Colbert On ‘The Late Show’ Next Week

President Barack Obama is doing the late-night rounds.

Hours after it was revealed that the 44th President of the United States would be appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, it emerged that he is also set to sit down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

Obama will sit down with the CBS host next week to promote his new book A Promised Land.

It marks his latest appearance with Colbert; in 2016, Obama appeared on The Late Show in a mock interview setting, which was his last late-night interview as President.

He also appeared with the comedian on Comedy Central’s The Colbert Report.

CBS said that Obama will sit down with Colbert for an “extended” in-person interview conducted in Washington, DC.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is exec produced by Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart.