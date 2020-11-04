POTUS 2020: Battleground America’ Podcast: Election Hangover + ‘One Day At A Time’ EP Gloria Calderón Kellett

The presidential race is still up in the air, but it’s become pretty clear that it was not a Democratic blue wave — and perhaps not the repudiation of Donald Trump that so many in Hollywood hoped.

For those expecting an easy Joe Biden win, Tuesday night was sobering.

On the latest Deadline podcast POTUS 2020: Battleground America, Gloria Calderon Kellett, the co-showrunner of One Day at a Time, joins to talk about what she sees as the biggest surprises and why Joe Biden underperformed among Cuban Americans in Miami-Dade County. She also talks about her hopes for the show, which recently had a run on CBS, and how artists can best engage in politics.

Senior editor Dominic Patten and political editor Ted Johnson also talk about what is ahead, including a potential protracted legal battle and a landmark fight in the Supreme Court over the future of the Affordable Care Act. They also talk about surprises from Election Night coverage, with culminated in Trump’s speech in the East Room of the White House, where he falsely declared victory even though a number of states are still tabulating their votes.

Listen below:

