Polish International Oscar Entry ‘Never Gonna Snow Again’ Lands At Kino Lorber

Kino Lorber has picked up North American rights to Never Gonna Snow Again, Malgorzata Szumowska’s Polish drama which is representing the country in this year’s International Oscar race. The distributor is lining up a theatrical release in Spring, 2021.

The film debuted in competition at Venice this year. It stars Alec Utgoff (Stranger Things) as a Russian-speaking immigrant from the East who enters the lives of the rich residents of a bland, walled off community as a masseur, going on to achieve a guru-like status.

Szumowska directed, produced and co-wrote alongside Englert who co-directed, co-wrote, produced and served as cinematographer. Mariusz Włodarski, Viola Fügen, Agnieszka Wasiak and Michael Weber also produced the Lava Films and Match Factory production, which was co-produced by Kino Świat, Bayerischer Rundfunk/ arte, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Di Factory and supported by the Polish Film Institute, Film and Medienstiftung NRW, DFFF and the German Polish Filmfund.

The deal was negotiated by Kino Lorber SVP Wendy Lidell and The Match Factory’s Thania Dimitrakopoulou, which is handling worldwide sales on the film.