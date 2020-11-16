Poland’s American Film Festival Crowns U.S Work In Progress & Festival Winners

The 10th edition of U.S. In Progress Wroclaw, the industry wing of the American Film Festival in Poland which was held online this year, wrapped over the weekend and presented a variety of awards to the participating American film projects.

The awards range from post-production services to travel bursaries and cash. A $10,000 cash prize to be put towards post-production in Poland was awarded to the film To The Moon from director Scott Friend and producers Cate Smierciak, Everett Hendler, Stephanie Randall, and Gabe Wilson. The full list of awards is below.

In addition to the U.S. projects, a group of U.S. experts including Sony Pictures Classics’ Dylan Leiner and CAA execs Maren Olson and Kat Moncrief took part in pitching and one-on-one sessions with Polish projects seeking U.S. partners. The non-competitive event is designed to foster potential co-productions and was hosted by Deadline.

In the wider festival, the event’s Grand Prix was awarded to The Metamorphosis of Birds directed by Catarina Vasconcelos, which comes with a €15,000 prize, while a special distinction was awarded to The Trouble with Being Born, directed by Sandra Wollner. In the Spectrum section, Surrogate directed by Jeremy Hersh took the $10,000 prize, while the American Docs section saw Truth to Power: Barbara Lee Speaks For Me directed by Abby Ginzberg win the $5,000 prize.

The Metamorphosis of Birds also won the festival’s audience award from the 12-strong competition line-up.

Full list of U.S. In Progress awards:

Disfluency by Anna Baumgarten, prod. Danny Mooney, Elaine Hastings Edell, Anna Baumgarten, Jim Cummings (EP), Ben Wiessner (EP), Alex Rudolph (EP) will receive Canal+ group’s Ale kino+ television rights offer;

Have a Nice Life by Prashanth Kamalakanthan, prod. Artemis Shaw gets post-production services (deliverables, subtitles, creative titles, credit design up to the value of $10,000) from Orka Studio;

Homebody by Joseph Sackett, prod. Joy Jorgensen receives digital post-production services (deliverables, subtitles, creative titles, credit design up to the value of $10,000) from Fixafilm, while Match&Spark offers the team consultancy services for co-production with Poland;

New Horizons Association awards Kendra and Beth by Dean Peterson, prod. Reilly Myklebust, Dean Peterson with a $1,000 voucher for a round trip ticket to Poland;

Ludi by Edson Jean, prod. Fabiola Rodriguez, Mark Pulaski receives digital post-production services (deliverables, subtitles and special effects up to the value of $10,000) from Fixafilm and its sound design additional edit from Maciej Zieliński’s Soundflower Studio;

Superior by Erin Vassilopoulos, prod. Benjamin Cohen, Grant Curatola, Patrick Donovan will have color graded at Warsaw’s ColorOffOn (up to the value of $10,000);

The Boardinghouse Reach by Geoff Marslett, prod. Meryem Ersoz, Geoff Marslett, Melodie Sisk, David Arquette (EP), Lily Gladstone (EP), Kiowa Gordon (EP), Bill Way (EP) will have its soundtrack composed by Maciej Zieliński (Soundflower Studio);

To the Moon by Scott Friend, prod. Cate Smierciak, Everett Hendler, Stephanie Randall, Gabe Wilson won $10,000 cash prize for post-production in Poland awarded by the director of the Polish Film Institute;

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair by Jane Schoenbrun (prod. Sarah Winshall, Carlos Zozaya) will enjoy a free registration at producers’ network during 2021 Cannes Marché du Film.