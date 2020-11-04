Poland Becomes Latest Country To Re-Shut Cinemas In “Circuit-Breaker” Lockdown

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced that the country will be tightening lockdown restrictions as it battles rising COVID-19 cases.

As part of the measures, theatres, cinemas and museums will close from November 6 to November 29, according to journalist Jakub Krupa.

Morawiecki said the country would progress into full lockdown if the ‘circuit breaker’ approach, which many Euro nations are employing as a way to stem increasing infections ahead of the Christmas period, does not work.

Poland reported 24,692 new COVID-19 cases and 373 deaths on Tuesday (November 3), a new high in the country since the pandemic began.

The country has been embattled this week by widespread protests related to a controversial court ruling that would outlaw almost all abortion in the country. The implementation of the bill has been delayed after the protests, which were heavily attended.

The country had been one of the strongest box office markets to bounce back since theaters re-opened, propelled largely by local fare such as drama 25 Lat Newinnosci. Sprawa Tomka Komendy. Disney’s Mulan was also released theatrically in the territory because it does not have Disney+.

The move to close cinemas follows similar circuit-breaker legislation in countries including France, Italy and the UK, with the latter poised to close all theaters from tomorrow (November 5).