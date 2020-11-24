Pete Davidson To Play George In ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Table Read; Maude Apatow Also Joins Ed Asner’s Holiday Event

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson is taking on an iconic film character, James Stewart’s George Bailey. The Saturday Night Live actor and Maude Apatow (Euphoria), who recently starred together in The King of Staten Island, are reuniting for Ed Asner’s one-night-only live virtual celebrity table read of the 1946 holiday classic It’s A Wonderful Life, in which Aparow will portray Violet Bick. They join an all-star cast that includes Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Bill Pullman, Richard Kind, B.D. Wong, and Michael Shannon for the holiday event, slated for Sunday, December 13, 2020, 5:00 PM PT. Proceeds will benefit The Ed Asner Family Center, dedicated to promoting mental health and enrichment programs to special needs children and their families.

“We are so thrilled to have Pete reenact the role of George in It’s a Wonderful Life with his talented wit and clever vocalizations. And we look forward to having Maude join the cast as Violet with her creative flair. Please join us for this once in a lifetime opportunity to snuggle up on your couch and experience this all-star cast virtual table read from the comfort of your own home, while helping to raise money for The Ed Asner Family Center. It will be a very meaningful night!” said Matthew Asner, Co-Founder/President/CEO of The Ed Asner Family Center.

The re-imagined virtual annual gala will also honor Jeffrey Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television, as a champion of an inclusive Hollywood and ardent supporter of individuals with special needs, with Emmy-winning producer Norman Lear, who is based at Sony TV, presenting the award. Hosted by Tom Bergeron, the table read will be directed by Victor Nelli.

“Autism and special needs touches all of us personally,” said Navah Paskowitz-Asner, Co-Founder. “By gifting tickets to the table read, people are giving their friends and family that unique, once in a lifetime gift that everyone is searching for…an experience they can share together that will be unforgettable while helping scores of families living with special needs.”

Tickets available at: edasnerfamilycenter.org.