People’s Choice Awards Winners List: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Bad Boys For Life’, Will Smith, Tiffany Haddish Among Top Honorees

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards was the latest to give us a ceremony that continues the celebration despite the pandemic. Hosted by Demi Lovato, this year’s ceremony combines in-person, socially distant appearances by winners and presenters as well as a “Virtual In-Person” audience that helped announce the awards throughout the evening.

The night honored Jennifer Lopez as the People’s Icon and awarded Tyler Perry the People’s Champion Award while Tracee Ellis Ross was given the Fashion Icon Award for her sartorial savvy. Other big winners of the night included Bad Boys For Life taking Movie of 2020 and Grey’s Anatomy winning Show of 2020. Will Smith and Tiffany Haddish were recognized as Male and Female Movie Star of 2020 while Cole Sprouse and Ellen Pompeo took home the honors for Male and Female TV Stars.

In addition, Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle took the stage to serve incredible performances while Alison Brie, Armie Hammer, Christina Hendricks, Jameela Jamil, Kathryn Hahn, Machine Gun Kelly and Tyler the Creator made appearances as presenters.

Read the full list of winners below.

THE PEOPLE’S ICON

Jennifer Lopez

THE PEOPLE’S CHAMPION AWARD

Tyler Perry

THE FASHION ICON AWARD

Tracee Ellis Ross

THE MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys For Life

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020

The Kissing Booth 2

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020

Mulan

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020

Hamilton

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020

Onward

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Will Smith

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Tiffany Haddish

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Joey King

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Chris Hemsworth

THE SHOW OF 2020

Grey’s Anatomy

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

Riverdale

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

Ellen Pompeo

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Mandy Moore

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

Sofia Vergara

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

Gigi Goode

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2020

Khloe Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

Outer Banks

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020

Wynonna Earp

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020

Justin Bieber

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020

Ariana Grande

THE GROUP OF 2020

BTS

THE SONG OF 2020

Dynamite (BTS)

THE ALBUM OF 2020

Map of the Soul: 7 (BTS)

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020

Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020

Becky G

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020

Doja Cat

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020

Dynamite (BTS)

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2020

WAP (Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020

Only the Young (Taylor Swift– Miss America)

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020

Emma Chamberlain

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020

James Charles

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020

Ariana Grande

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020

Doug the Pug

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020

Leslie Jones: Time Machine

THE STYLE STAR OF 2020

Zendaya

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020

LeBron James

THE POP PODCAST OF 2020

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain