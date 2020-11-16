People’s Choice Awards Winners List: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Bad Boys For Life’, Will Smith, Tiffany Haddish Among Top Honorees

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards was the latest to give us a ceremony that continues the celebration despite the pandemic. Hosted by Demi Lovato, this year’s ceremony combines in-person, socially distant appearances by winners and presenters as well as a “Virtual In-Person” audience that helped announce the awards throughout the evening.
The night honored Jennifer Lopez as the People’s Icon and awarded Tyler Perry the People’s Champion Award while Tracee Ellis Ross was given the Fashion Icon Award for her sartorial savvy. Other big winners of the night included Bad Boys For Life taking Movie of 2020 and Grey’s Anatomy winning Show of 2020. Will Smith and Tiffany Haddish were recognized as Male and Female Movie Star of 2020 while Cole Sprouse and Ellen Pompeo took home the honors for Male and Female TV Stars.
In addition, Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle took the stage to serve incredible performances while Alison Brie, Armie Hammer, Christina Hendricks, Jameela Jamil, Kathryn Hahn, Machine Gun Kelly and Tyler the Creator made appearances as presenters.
Read the full list of winners below.
THE PEOPLE’S ICON
Jennifer Lopez
THE PEOPLE’S CHAMPION AWARD
Tyler Perry
THE FASHION ICON AWARD
Tracee Ellis Ross
THE MOVIE OF 2020
Bad Boys For Life
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020
The Kissing Booth 2
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020
Mulan
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020
Hamilton
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020
Onward
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Will Smith
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Tiffany Haddish
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Joey King
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Chris Hemsworth
THE SHOW OF 2020
Grey’s Anatomy
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020
Riverdale
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020
Never Have I Ever
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020
Cole Sprouse
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020
Ellen Pompeo
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020
Mandy Moore
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020
Sofia Vergara
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020
Gigi Goode
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2020
Khloe Kardashian
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020
Outer Banks
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020
Wynonna Earp
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020
Justin Bieber
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020
Ariana Grande
THE GROUP OF 2020
BTS
THE SONG OF 2020
Dynamite (BTS)
THE ALBUM OF 2020
Map of the Soul: 7 (BTS)
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020
Blake Shelton
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020
Becky G
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020
Doja Cat
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020
Dynamite (BTS)
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2020
WAP (Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020
Only the Young (Taylor Swift– Miss America)
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020
Emma Chamberlain
THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020
James Charles
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020
Ariana Grande
THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020
Doug the Pug
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020
Leslie Jones: Time Machine
THE STYLE STAR OF 2020
Zendaya
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020
LeBron James
THE POP PODCAST OF 2020
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
