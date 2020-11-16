Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson To Self-Isolate After COVID-19 Exposure

Got A Tip? Tip Us

People’s Choice Awards Winners List: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Bad Boys For Life’, Will Smith, Tiffany Haddish Among Top Honorees

People's Choice Awards host Demi Lovato Screenshot via YouTube/E!

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards was the latest to give us a ceremony that continues the celebration despite the pandemic. Hosted by Demi Lovato, this year’s ceremony combines in-person, socially distant appearances by winners and presenters as well as a “Virtual In-Person” audience that helped announce the awards throughout the evening.

The night honored Jennifer Lopez as the People’s Icon and awarded Tyler Perry the People’s Champion Award while Tracee Ellis Ross was given the Fashion Icon Award for her sartorial savvy. Other big winners of the night included Bad Boys For Life taking Movie of 2020 and Grey’s Anatomy winning Show of 2020. Will Smith and Tiffany Haddish were recognized as Male and Female Movie Star of 2020 while Cole Sprouse and Ellen Pompeo took home the honors for Male and Female TV Stars.

In addition, Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle took the stage to serve incredible performances while Alison Brie, Armie Hammer, Christina Hendricks, Jameela Jamil, Kathryn Hahn, Machine Gun Kelly and Tyler the Creator made appearances as presenters.

Read the full list of winners below.

THE PEOPLE’S ICON
Jennifer Lopez

THE PEOPLE’S CHAMPION AWARD
Tyler Perry

THE FASHION ICON AWARD
Tracee Ellis Ross

THE MOVIE OF 2020
Bad Boys For Life

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020
The Kissing Booth 2

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020
Mulan

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020
Hamilton

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020
Onward

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Will Smith

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020 
Tiffany Haddish

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Joey King

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Chris Hemsworth

THE SHOW OF 2020
Grey’s Anatomy

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020
Riverdale

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020
Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020
Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020
The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020
Cole Sprouse

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020
Ellen Pompeo

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020
Mandy Moore

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020
Sofia Vergara

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020
Gigi Goode

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2020
Khloe Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020
Outer Banks

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020
Wynonna Earp

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020
Justin Bieber

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020
Ariana Grande

THE GROUP OF 2020
BTS

THE SONG OF 2020
Dynamite (BTS)

THE ALBUM OF 2020
Map of the Soul: 7 (BTS)

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020
Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020
Becky G

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020
Doja Cat

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020
Dynamite (BTS)

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2020
WAP (Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020 
Only the Young (Taylor Swift– Miss America)

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020
Emma Chamberlain

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020
James Charles

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020
Ariana Grande

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020
Doug the Pug

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020
Leslie Jones: Time Machine

THE STYLE STAR OF 2020
Zendaya

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020
LeBron James

THE POP PODCAST OF 2020
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad