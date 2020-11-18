Peanuts Specials ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ & ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ To Get Special Airings On PBS

Peanuts specials A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas, which left their longtime home at ABC for Apple, will return to traditional TV for some special airings this holiday season.

In addition to streaming on their new home Apple TV+, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas will air ad free on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Dec. 13, respectively, at 7:30 pm local time/6:30 pm CT (check local listings).

The classic holiday Peanuts specials also will stream ad free and in HD on Apple TV+.



A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will start streaming on Apple TV+ November 18, and the special will be available for free from November 25 through November 27. A Charlie Brown Christmas will stream on Apple TV+ on December 4, and will be available for free from December 11 through December 13.

Apple TV+ inked a deal last month with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to become the home for all things Peanuts, including new original series and specials. New animated Peanuts originals coming to Apple TV+ include a second season of the Daytime Emmy-nominated Snoopy in Space, and new specials marking Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve and going back to school, all produced by WildBrain’s animation studio.