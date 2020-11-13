Peacock Launches ‘Saved By The Bell’ Channel Ahead Of Revival Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Time out! Bayside High is about to take over Peacock. The streaming service is set to launch a new Saved by the Bell channel on November 16 ahead of the reimagining of the classic Saturday morning show, which will debut on November 25.

The channel will available on Peacock for free and include over 100 episodes from the original Saved by the Bell series, Saved by the Bell: The College Years, Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style, and Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Vegas. It will be non-stop Bayside fun with Zack, Kelly, Slater, Jessie, Lisa and Screech to keep you satisfied until the revival makes it big premiere.

In the new series, Mark-Paul Gosselaar reprises his role as Zack Morris. His charmingly scheming ways have paved the road for him to become the governor of California. True to Zack Morris form, he is in hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools. In turn, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Also returning to Bayside are Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as Jessie and Mario Lopez as Slater. Tiffani Thiessen will also appear as Kelly in the series and Lark Voorhies will make a special appearance as Lisa Turtle.

The new Bayside roster includes Haskiri Velazquez, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden and Mitchell Hoog. In addition, John Michael Higgins stars as Principal Toddman. I’m sure along the way, we will run into some familiar Bayside faces. Perhaps we’ll see Mr. Belding jump into a scene uttering the words, “Hey, hey, hey! What’s going on here?!”

Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer. Saved by the Bell is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.