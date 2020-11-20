Click to Skip Ad
Paul James Joins Vanessa Bayer’s Showtime Comedy Pilot ‘I Love This For You’

Paul James
Scott Witter

EXCLUSIVE: Paul James (Soundtrack) is set as a series regular opposite Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon and Cybill Shepherd in Bayer’s half-hour Showtime comedy pilot I Love This for You (fka Big Deal).

Co-created and executive produced by Bayer and Jeremy Beiler (Saturday Night Live), I Love This for You is a grounded comedy in which Bayer plays a character, inspired by her own past, who overcame childhood leukemia to achieve her lifelong dream of landing a job as a successful home shopping channel host.

James will play Jordan Wahl, a charming, down-to-earth stage manager at a successful home shopping network.

Emmy winner Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer, Black Monday) will serve as showrunner and executive produce along with Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, Wet Hot American Summer), who will direct, as well as Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle and Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal.

James most recently was seen as the male lead in Netflix’s romantic musical drama Soundtrack with Jenna Dewan. He also appeared n the miniseries The Hot Zone opposite Julianna Margulies and Topher Grace. He previously appeared on The Path with Aaron Paul, The Last Ship and Greek. James is repped by Paradigm, Authentic Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

