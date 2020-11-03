Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors To Stream Live Election Event Featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, America Ferrera, Tessa Thompson, Ramy Youssef And More

Click to Skip Ad
Game On: Deadline Covers Election Day In America
Co-founder and Executive Director of Black Lives Matter Patrisse Cullors is set to host her first live streaming event on YouTube for election night — which is tonight in case you didn’t know.

Patrisse Cullors + BLMPAC Present: Live From Election Night will stream on Cullors’s YouTube channel starting at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Cullors will host the 90-minute event produced by Trap Heals and BLM alongside Richie Reseda CEO of Question Culture. Activists from across the country including Black Lives Matter Los Angeles’s Melina Abdullah and Vice President & Chief Partnership and Equity Officer at MomsRising.org Monifa Bandele will share reflections on this historic election.

The event will also include appearances from Tracee Ellis Ross, America Ferrera, Tessa Thompson, Ramy Youssef, Chelsea Handler, Diane Guerrero, Yara Shahidi, Black Men Build organizer Philip Agnew, California state senator Holly Mitchell and more. The event will also feature a DJ set from Channel Tres and a meditation sound bowl set with Pulse LA.

