Paramount Players Hires Overbrook Entertainment Exec Clarence Hammond As SVP Production

Overbrook Entertainment executive Clarence Hammond is joining Paramount Players as SVP Production, reporting to Paramount Players president Jeremy Kramer. Hammond starts on November 30.

In his new role, Hammond will help oversee the development and production of the label’s contemporary genre fare.

Says Kramer, “With his eye for original stories and a track record for championing talented, up-and-coming filmmakers, Clarence will be a great addition to Players.”

Previously, Hammond spent more than a decade at Overbrook, where he most recently served as VP Production. During his tenure, Hammond developed and produced movies including Life in a Year, starring Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne, which will be streaming on Amazon this Thanksgiving. He also produced Charm City Kings, which was released on HBO Max in October. The film won a U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Acting at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Hammond also produced Hala, which appeared in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at Sundance 2019, where it was acquired by Apple TV+ and released as the streamer’s first narrative feature in December 2019.

Additionally, Hammond produced American Black Film Festival Jury Award winner Sprinter, which was released domestically in April 2019 by FilmRise and is currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Says Hammond, “I am honored and excited to be joining Jeremy, and the entire team at Players, in building out the banner as a bastion of original voices.”