Pandemic Insurance Takes Step Ahead With Capitol Hill Hearing; NY Rep. Maloney Hopes For Passage In Biden’s First 100 Days

New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney said Thursday that the nation desperately needs pandemic insurance, a “public private partnership that has a mechanism in place that you can depend on,” and hopes some version of it will pass early in the Biden administration.

“There are a number of proposals out there. People who are serious about passing a bill will support my effort to make this part of the first 100 days [when] you can get a lot of things passed,” Maloney told Deadline shortly after a House Financial Services subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill. “My goal is to work with all these factions and see if we can come together.”

As film and TV production struggle for a way ahead alongside all kinds of businesses walloped by COVID-19, the hearing – postponed from July – was the first one on the crucial topic of now vanished pandemic coverage. Jean Prewitt, President & CEO, Independent Film & Television Alliance, has estimated that as many as 400 film projects may have fallen away due to lack of COVID insurance.

Independent filmmaking has slowed dramatically as traditional financing dries up with completion bonds mostly unavailable. Producers that can are turning to alternate sources, moving overseas or pondering expensive specialty insurance products that have recently come to market.

Maloney was first out in May with a solution called the Pandemic Risk Insurance Act, or PRIA, modeled on the TRIA, the terrorism insurance act that was passed after 9-11. Members of the Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development & Insurance, repeatedly called PRIA, a symbolic first step, a marker, a start – which was a bit disheartening nine months after the coronavirus shut down the country and in the midst of a second wave. Maloney, however, has always said it was a first draft open to revisions. She believes PRIA in some from can be tweaked to incorporate diverse interests and move ahead.

The act is a public-private solution that has insures pay the first 5% of claims and the federal government backstop the rest up. Insurance companies call pandemics uninsurable. They balked and PRIA stalled. The industry is standing by a less comprehensive alternate plan that is 100% funded by federal dollars – which Maloney said is unlikely to pass Congress.

A group called the Business Continuity Coalition, which includes media and entertainment, real estate, gaming, hotels, retailers and other groups, has also forged a proposal drawing on existing plans out there. Importantly, it takes into account industry-specific needs.

Prewitt said insurance industry proposals so far all are limited to the next pandemic, not this one, “and the classic salary and overhead costs of a shut-down.” In a statement after the hearing, she said IFTA, along with the MPA, Fox Broadcasting and others in the film and television industry, is supportive of the BCC proposal that recommends businesses “be protected going forward during this pandemic, as well as future ones, and that legislation must contain provisions adapted to the specialty insurance lines including film and television production, sports events, and event cancellation.”

IFTA is also supporting efforts to secure immediate relief in the short-term like those that have been adopted in the U.K., Canada, and elsewhere. A group of 25 production companies, distributors, sales agents and completion bond guarantors — the American Coalition for Independent Content Production (ACICP)– is also pushing for government support.

Business interruption insurance has captured most of the headline as small businesses that were forced to close found their policies either excluded pandemic insurance or were only covered in case of physical property damage, sparking a wave of lawsuits.

Film and TV production, however was pretty well covered under existing policies so production that had been temporarily halted in March could finish shooting. The problem is that all coverage for new production now excludes pandemics. The entertainment industry, a source of jobs in many states, was mentioned a few times in passing at the hearing but would requires tailored treatment in any bill for the three main categories of insurance it relies on — cast insurance, imminent peril and civil authority.

Maloney called it a big step ahead that witnesses at the hearing included representatives from giant insurer Chubb, which has proposed its own pandemic insurance plan, and global insurance broker Marsh. Chubb North America chief underwriting officer Michelle Melendez McLaughlin and Marsh CEO John Doyle both said said they believes pandemics are, in fact, insurable.

Other witnesses included Ann Cantrell, the owner of Blue Ribbon General Store, a struggling gift shop in New York City, on behalf the National Retail Association. She described he shock and distress when she found she wasn’t covered.

“Small business have been devastated and unable to rely on their business interruption policies. Economic forecasters are warning that small businesses, many of which have not recovered, may permanently close if policy makers don’t act,” said Rep. Maxine Waters, chair of Financial Services Committee.

