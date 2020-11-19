‘Palm Springs’, ‘Lovecraft Country’ Top Movie And Series Nominations For Inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards; Netflix Lands 35 Nods

After creating the Critics Choice Awards for both movies and television achievements, plus spinoff shows for the best in Documentaries , and Reality TV, the Critics Choice Association today announced nominees for their latest awards show venture, the Critics Choice Super Awards. Designed to honor popular forms of entertainment for both movies and series, the virtual pre-recorded television presentation honoring Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action, and Animation will air on The CW Network Sunday January 10 2021 in a two-hour special at 8 pm ET/PT.

Leading the pack for movies is Hulu and NEON’s Palm Springs, a time loop comedy that won five nominations including for stars Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, and J.K.Simmons, as well as Best Science Fiction/Fantasy movie. A host of films followed close behind with four nominations including Birds Of Prey (Warner Bros.), Freaky (Universal), Onward (Disney+), Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount), The Hunt (Universal), The Old Guard (Netflix), and The Willoughbys (Netflix).

On the series side the leader was HBO’s Lovecraft Country which chalked up six nominations including Best Horror Series, followed by Amazon’s The Boys which received five nods. The Star Trek franchise was named recipient of the Legacy Award. Star Trek icon Sir Patrick Stewart, and Star Trek: Discovery trailblazer Sonequa Martin-Green will personally accept this special honor, which comes as the franchise celebrates its 55th anniversary.

Netflix led all distributors with 35 nominations.

CCA CEO Joey Berlin thinks it is high time for these popular forms of entertainment, often ignored at the Oscars and Emmys, to be honored and said the nominating committee found plenty of worthy entries despite many tentpole movies being pushed into next year and beyond because of the pandemic. “The basic philosophy of our organization since day one is that there is great work in every genre,” he tells me. “There’s great horror movies and bad horror movies. There are good historical dramas and bad historical dramas. These categories that get most of the viewership and most of the box office dollars, there is a lot of good stuff in there that doesn’t get its chance to shine in the awards season. Once in a while you have a Black Panther but let’s face it that’s pretty rare.”

Berlin notes that the Critics Choice Awards often included special categories for these genres but it was decided to give them more of a showcase, thus this new awards show. “We have given out Best Horror movie and action movie and animated series and those things, and they often didn’t get on the air. Just like we broke out the Documentary awards into their own event, and we broke out the Reality Television for the same reasons because there is good stuff that doesn’t get to shine on its own at the Critics Choice Awards. I think it makes a lot of sense, and I think it is going to be really entertaining. I think it can really grow into its own annual event,” he said.

Like many other live event shows the plan is to take it virtual, but COVID or not, there was never any discussion of making the new Critics Choice Super Awards anything but this format. “We’ve been developing this for two years, and from day one we always thought it would be a virtual show. We never thought it would make sense to try and get all these superhero players and voice talent and so on to come to an event like they do for the Critics Choice Awards. From day one we saw it as a taped television special , not a big party event. This is no change. It was a virtual celebration from day one. And that is what it is going to be,” he said adding winners will be told in advance and their acceptance speeches will be taped.

As for getting their network partner on board, it seemed like a no-brainer, and not just because The CW is the home of the Critics Choice Awards, which this year will be moving to Sunday March 7, following the lead of other shows including the Oscars in lengthening the awards season. “It is a perfect fit for the CW, so many of these shows are CW type shows. They are a superhero style network. They loved it and swooped it up. It plugs right in where the Critics Choice Awards would have been normally in January, but we pushed those a couple of months because the season has been extended,” Berlin said.

I asked if he’s sorry Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman 1984 couldn’t be considered for nominations since its release status was up in the air until just yesterday when it was finally announced as a day and date HBO Max/Theatrical debut on Christmas Day. He isn’t ruling out the possibility of acknowledging the film in some way on the broadcast, or it could be pushed for eligibility in the next year. He said they had a similar problem with another Christmas release, Disney/Pixar’s Soul but it was able to be shown to the nomination committee and landed some noms.

Berlin notes there were 191 nominations overall from a whopping 600+ paid submissions, a neat feat for an awards show in its first year of existence. He also says because of the changing nature of the business their categories are simply labeled either for movies or series. “With the way this business has evolved, with all the streamers and other new entities , all our categories are listed as either Movies or Series. They are not theatrical or TV because right now the lines are so muddy. Movies could be premiering on streaming or VOD or have been in theaters, certainly this year,” he says.

Producer/Director/Actor/Writer Kevin Smith and actress/writer Dani Fernandez will host the show that will be produced following COVID safety protocols. After its broadcast it will stream the next day for free on The CW App and cwtv.com.

Berlin thinks it has a bright future and could eventually become a candidate for taking place in front of thousands of fans at a large Los Angeles venue like the Forum. “But first we need a lot of vaccination going on,” he smiled, saying the time has come for critical perspective on these genres. “We professionals who have to watch everything have a good perspective on what are the gems, and we like to point them out, and we like to point them out in every genre.”

Full Disclosure: I am a voting member of the CCA.

Here is a complete list of the nominees:

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Bad Boys For Life (Sony)

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Extraction (Netflix)

Greyhound (Apple TV+)

The Hunt (Universal)

Mulan (Disney+)

The Outpost (Millennium Media)

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Tom Hanks – Greyhound (Apple TV+)

Chris Hemsworth – Extraction (Netflix)

Caleb Landry Jones – The Outpost (Millennium Media)

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life (Sony)

John David Washington – Tenet (Warner Bros)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Universal)

Yifei Liu – Mulan (Disney+)

Blake Lively – The Rhythm Section (Paramount)

Iliza Shlesinger – Spenser Confidential (Netflix)

Hilary Swank – The Hunt (Universal)

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE

Onward (Disney+)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

Soul (Disney+)

The Willoughbys (Netflix)

Wolfwalkers (Apple TV+)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Jamie Foxx – Soul (Disney+)

Will Forte – The Willoughbys (Netflix)

Tom Holland – Onward (Disney+)

John Krasinski – Animal Crackers (Netflix)

Chris Pratt – Onward (Disney+)

Sam Rockwell – The One and Only Ivan (Disney+)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Tina Fey – Soul (Disney+)

Honor Kneafsey – Wolfwalkers (Apple TV+)

Maya Rudolph – The Willoughbys (Netflix)

Phillipa Soo – Over the Moon (Netflix)

Octavia Spencer – Onward (Disney+)

Eva Whittaker – Wolfwalkers (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

The Old Guard (Netflix)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+)

Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (Warner Bros. Animation)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Skylar Astin – Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+)

Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Old Guard (Netflix)

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

Ben Schwartz – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Kiki Layne – The Old Guard (Netflix)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee – Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+)

Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros)

Jurnee Smollett – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros)

Charlize Theron – The Old Guard (Netflix)

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Freaky (Universal)

The Invisible Man (Universal)

Relic (IFC Films)

The Rental (IFC Films)

Sputnik (Sony Pictures)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù – His House (Netflix)

Pyotr Fyodorov – Sputnik (Sony Pictures)

Michiel Huisman – The Other Lamb (IFC Films)

Dan Stevens – The Rental (IFC Films)

Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Universal)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Haley Bennett – Swallow (IFC Films)

Angela Bettis – 12 Hour Shift (Magnet Releasing)

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man (Universal)

Kathryn Newton – Freaky (Universal)

Sheila Vand – The Rental (IFC Films)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Love and Monsters (Paramount)

Palm Springs (Hulu)

Possessor (Neon and Elevation Pictures)

Synchronic (Well Go USA)

The Vast of Night (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Christopher Abbott – Possessor (Neon and Elevation Pictures)

Jake Horowitz – The Vast of Night (Amazon Studios)

Anthony Mackie – Synchronic (Well Go USA)

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs (Hulu)

J.K. Simmons – Palm Springs (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Ally Ioannides – Synchronic (Well Go USA)

Katherine Langford – Spontaneous (Paramount)

Sierra McCormick – The Vast of Night (Amazon Studios)

Cristin Milioti – Palm Springs (Hulu)

Andrea Riseborough – Possessor (Neon and Elevation Pictures)

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

Katherine Langford – Spontaneous (Paramount)

Kathryn Newton – Freaky (Universal)

Martin Short and Jane Krakowski – The Willoughbys (Netflix)

J.K. Simmons – Palm Springs (Hulu)

Hilary Swank – The Hunt (Universal)

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION SERIES

9-1-1 (Fox)

Hanna (Amazon)

Hunters (Amazon)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Vikings (History)

Warrior (Cinemax)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer (TNT)

Andrew Koji – Warrior (Cinemax)

Logan Lerman – Hunters (Amazon)

Alexander Ludwig – Vikings (History)

Shemar Moore – S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Al Pacino – Hunters (Amazon)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Fox)

Jennifer Connelly – Snowpiercer (TNT)

Esme Creed-Miles – Hanna (Amazon)

Mireille Enos – Hanna (Amazon)

Katheryn Winnick – Vikings (History)

Alison Wright – Snowpiercer (TNT)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Archer (FXX)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Jon Benjamin – Archer (FXX)

Nick Kroll – Big Mouth (Netflix)

John Mulaney – Big Mouth (Netflix)

Jack Quaid – Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

Justin Roiland – Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

J.B. Smoove – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Tawny Newsome – Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

Maya Rudolph – Big Mouth (Netflix)

Amy Sedaris – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Aisha Tyler – Archer (FXX)

Jessica Walter – Archer (FXX)

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES*

The Boys (Amazon)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Doom Patrol (DC Universe and HBO Max)

The Flash (The CW)

Lucifer (Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

Jon Cryer – Supergirl (The CW)

Tom Ellis – Lucifer (Netflix)

Grant Gustin – The Flash (The CW)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)

Karl Urban – The Boys (Amazon)

Cress Williams – Black Lightning (The CW)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*

Melissa Benoist – Supergirl (The CW)

Aya Cash – The Boys (Amazon)

Diane Guerrero – Doom Patrol (DC Universe and HBO Max)

Elizabeth Marvel – Helstrom (Hulu)

Lili Reinhart – Riverdale (The CW)

Cobie Smulders – Stumptown (ABC)

BEST HORROR SERIES

Evil (CBS)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Outsider (HBO)

Supernatural (The CW)

The Walking Dead (AMC)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

Jensen Ackles – Supernatural (The CW)

Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)

Michael Emerson – Evil (CBS)

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Ben Mendelsohn – The Outsider (HBO)

Jared Padalecki – Supernatural (The CW)

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

Natalie Dormer – Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime)

Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider (HBO)

Katja Herbers – Evil (CBS)

T’Nia Miller – The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Outlander (Starz)

Raised By Wolves (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Upload (Amazon)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Robbie Amell – Upload (Amazon)

Travis Fimmel – Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

Sam Heughan – Outlander (Starz)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Nick Offerman – Devs (FX on Hulu)

Sir Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Amanda Collin – Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Sonequa Martin-Green – Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)

Hilary Swank – Away (Netflix)

Jodie Whittaker – Doctor Who (BBC America)

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

Tom Ellis – Lucifer (Netflix)

Abbey Lee – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Samantha Morton – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Sarah Paulson – Ratched (Netflix)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)

Finn Wittrock – Ratched (Netflix)

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Series

NOMINEES BY NETWORK/STUDIO FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

Netflix – 35

HBO / HBO Max / DC Universe and HBO Max – 18

Amazon / Amazon Studios – 16

Disney+ – 15

CBS / CBS All Access – 13

The CW – 10

Universal – 10

FX / FXX / FX on Hulu – 8

Paramount – 8

Warner Bros. / Warner Bros. Animation – 7

Apple TV+ – 6

Hulu – 6

IFC Films – 6

Sony / Sony Pictures – 4

History – 3

Neon and Elevation Pictures – 3

Starz – 3

TNT – 3

Well Go USA – 3

Adult Swim – 2

AMC – 2

Cinemax – 2

Fox – 2

Millennium Media – 2

ABC – 1

BBC America – 1

Magnet Releasing – 1

Showtime – 1