‘OWN Your Vote’: Tracee Ellis Ross Encourages Black Voters To Head To The Polls, Offers Tips To Combat Voter Suppression

EXCLUSIVE: Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross appeared in the final video for the “OWN Your Vote” campaign in which she urges Black voters to hit the polls on November 3 and she draws out ways to combat voter suppression.

The video is the final one for the campaign which was launched by NowThis and OWN. Launched earlier this fall, this marks the first-ever formal content partnership for OWN. The goal of this campaign is to support bipartisan registration and get-out-the-vote activations with national and local grassroots and voting rights organizations to provide tools and resources that will empower Black women to vote this November.

The videos focus on Black women changemakers and highlight issues that uniquely impact the Black community including obstacles to voting regarding challenges around COVID-19, mail-in ballots, voter suppression, transportation, and changing protocols and poll locations. In Ross’s video, she goes into detail about specific states like Texas, Wisconsin, North Carolina and South Carolina and the stipulations on submitting your ballot. Ross says not to be discouraged and offers tips to make sure your vote counts.

The campaign connects the everyday issues critical to Black women to the issues appearing on the ballot. This helps empower this key voting block to own their voting story and make a plan to ensure success at the polls. The campaign encourages local community activism and leveraging personal networks. It also collaborates with the voting rights partnership community to support mail-in voting, voter registration, volunteerism, transportation, and safety procedures.

The partnership includes 12 co-branded videos produced by NowThis that will be distributed across OWN’s social media channels as well as OWNYourVote.com.

Watch the video above.