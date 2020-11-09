OWN Picks Up ‘(In)Visible Portraits’ Documentary From Director Oge Egbuonu

EXCLUSIVE: OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has acquired the highly evocative and timely documentary, OWN Spotlight: (In)Visible Portraits from Loving producer and first-time director Oge Egbuonu. Set air in 2021, the docu is described as a powerful celebration of Black women sharing their stories of struggle, resilience, and beyond.

The pic aims to shatter the too-often invisible otherizing of Black women in America and reclaims the true narrative as told in their own words. The film illuminates the history of how we got here, dismantles the false framework of the present-day reality, and celebrates the extraordinary heritage of exceptional Black women who have come before as well as igniting hope for the next generations.

“Oge’s artistry and visionary storytelling in this beautiful film will deeply resonate with our viewers,” said Tina Perry, OWN president. “I am so proud to showcase its important message which so perfectly aligns with OWN’s commitment for Black women to see themselves and their lives reflected and celebrated in our programming.”

The project, nearly three years in the making, is what Egbuonu calls a “love letter to Black women and a reeducation for everyone else.”

“Creating this documentary was a personal feat,” said Egbuonu. “As a Black woman, I have been told all my life the things that I cannot do and why it has been impossible for people who look like me to live full, unapologetic and authentic lives. Joining forces with OWN, who is so passionate about amplifying the message of this film, is a deeply gratifying opportunity. This film unapologetically affirms Black women and offers a poetic invitation that says I see you, I hear you and you matter. This documentary speaks to the times and my unshakeable belief that healing begins when voices are heard, so I could not be more grateful for the enthusiastic support from OWN and their passion to share this with their audience.”

(In)Visible Portraits was released digitally through Vimeo On Demand on Juneteenth (June 19, 2020), the day commemorating the end of slavery, and was also screened at the Bentonville Film Festival in August.

The special is executive produced by Oge Egbuonu and Michael Meyer.