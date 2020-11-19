Oscars: France Submits ‘Two Of Us’ To International Feature Film Race

France’s Oscar selection committee has chosen comedy/drama Two Of Us as its submission to the International Feature Film category at the 2021 Academy Awards. From director Filippo Meneghetti, the feature debut world premiered in the Discovery section of Toronto last year and was released in France in early 2020 via Sophie Dulac Distribution. Magnolia has U.S. rights and is releasing on February 5, 2021. Other festival play has included London, Macau and Palm Springs.

The story centers on pensioners Nina (Barbara Sukowa) and Madeleine (Martine Chevallier) who have hidden their deep and passionate love for many decades. Their bond is put to the test when they are suddenly unable to move freely between each other’s apartments. Léa Drucker also stars.

Two Of Us (aka Deux in French) is produced by Paprika Films with The Party Film Sales on international rights.

The selection of Two Of Us follows last year’s Les Misérables, the Ladj Ly-hemled feature debut that went on to a nomination. France’s previous shot in the race came with Deniz Gamze Erguven’s 2015 drama Mustang. France is among the most nominated countries in this category but has not had a win since 1992’s Indochine.

The early shortlist of candidates from France also included Maimouna Doucouré’s Netflix drama Cuties; François Ozon’s Summerr Of 85; feature debut Gagarine by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh; and Maiwenn’s DNA.

The Oscar selection committee is made up of industry professionals including filmmakers Mati Diop and Olivier Nakache; producers Marc du Pontavice and Anne-Dominique Toussaint; and sales agents Carole Barton and Juliette Schrameck; as well as Cannes Fest chief Thierry Frémaux, Unifrance President Serge Toubiana and César Academy President Véronique Cayla.