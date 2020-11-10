Oscar Nominee & Emmy Winner Mikael Salomon Signs With Buchwald

Click to Skip Ad
mikael-salomon
Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning filmmaker and two-time Oscar nominee Mikael Salomon has inked with Buchwald.

Salomon directed episodes of HBO’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series Band of Brothers from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special.

Buchwald

Having worked as a cinematographer early on in his career on such movies as Backdraft, Far and Away, Always, Arachnophobia and James Cameron’s The Abyss, he was Oscar-nominated for his DP work on the latter and in the VFX category for Backdraft.  

He had directed a bulk of episodic television including History’s Six, the NatGeo miniseries The Long Road Home, CBS’ Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Alias and Nash Bridges.

His feature directing credits include Paramount’s Hard Rain starring Morgan Freeman and Christian Slater, Disney’s A Far Off Place starring Reese Witherspoon among others.

Salomon continues to be repped by Bill Sobel of Laird & Sobel, LLP. He was previously with CAA.

