Rossif Sutherland Joins eOne & Dark Castle’s Horror Prequel ‘Orphan: First Kill’

EXCLUSIVE: Rossif Sutherland has boarded Orphan: First Kill opposite Julia Stiles and the horror pic’s original actress Isabelle Fuhrman.

As we first told you, the eOne and Dark Castle movie is directed by The Boy franchise helmer William Brent Bell, and written by David Coggeshall.

The prequel to the 2009 movie centers on Leena Klammer, who orchestrates a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility. She travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But Leena’s new life as “Esther” comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost.

Dark Castle Entertainment’s Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff and Ethan Erwin are producing with James Tomlinson. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is an EP, with Jen Gorton and Josie Liang overseeing for eOne. Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales.

The Vancouver-born son of Donald Sutherland recently starred in Brandon Cronenberg’s sci-fi/horror movie Possessor Uncut, which made its world premiere at Sundance and was acquired by Neon. The younger Sutherland also starred in Atom Egoyan’s Guest of Honour and Richard Donner’s Timeline. His TV credits include the CW’s Reign, Super Ecran’s Catastrophe, Showcase’s King and NBC’s ER.

Sutherland is repped by the Characters Talent Agency and Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates.