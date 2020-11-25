Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Joe Biden Tells NBC News That Transition Outreach From Trump Team Has Been “Sincere”, So Far

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Next 'Homeland'? Gordon & Gansa Set 'Dinner At The Center Of The Earth' Pilot With Showtime And Sony TV
Read the full story

‘One Day At A Time’ Cast & Showrunners React To Pop Cancellation: “We Still Have Some Hope For New Homes”

One Day At A Time
Netflix

Nearly a year after One Day at aTime settled in at Pop, the sitcom from Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce based on Norman Lear’s iconic original is again in search for a new network home. News about the show’s cancellation on Pop dropped Tuesday, with the stars and creators of the now ex-Netflix and ex-Pop series reacting to the news on social media.

“I’m not sad just yet, y’all. We still have some hope for new homes,” Calderón Kellett tweeted about Sony Pictures TV’s plans to shop the series to other outlets. “Hang tight, my loves. You know that if I go down, I will go down singing for this show (& cast & crew) I love.”

Also sharing optimism was fellow executive producer and co-showrunner Mike Royce, who noted that the cancellation won’t be the show’s end-all-be-all. Royce, who shared that “much has changed at Viacom in the last year,” said that he still has plans for an upcoming season.

One Day at a Time stars also aired their feelings on social media.

“Maybe third network’s the charm?” Isabella Gomez wrote on Twitter, adding crossed fingers and a nervous emoji to her post. “Seriously, regardless of what happens, familia para siempre.”

See the One Day at a Time team’s reactions below.

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad