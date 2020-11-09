Olivia Colman To Star In Irish Pic ‘Joyride’ For Subotica, Embankment – AFM

Oscar winner Olivia Colman will take the lead role in Joyride, a feel-good Irish drama marking Emmy-winning doc maker Emer Reynolds’ (The Farthest) first foray into film features.

Pic will see Colman play Joy, a train-wreck on an adventure who is ready to give away her new-born baby. Joined by a cheeky street urchin, they are two diamonds in the rough on the run.

Producers are Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch for Dublin-based Subotica (Michael Inside). Film will shoot next year along the Wild Atlantic Way in West Ireland.

Embankment are on board as Executive Producers and will be selling the film worldwide at AFM. The script was written by Ailbhe Keoghan. The screenplay was developed in partnership with Screen Ireland.

“We’re thrilled to have the wonderful Olivia Colman, an artist of such incredible talent, intelligence and depth – not to mention comedic brilliance. It’s going to be a pleasure harnessing her rawness and her comedy and, vitally, the profound bravery that is visible in all her work,” said director Reynolds.