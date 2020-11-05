Migos Rapper Offset To Make Feature Acting Debut In ‘American Sole’ Movie At STXfilms

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper and songwriter Offset, best known as part of the chart-topping hip-hop trio Migos, is set to make his film acting debut in the STXfilms drama American Sole. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, will join previously announced stars Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Camila Mendes in the film, written and will be directed by Ian Edelman.

The plot follows two twentysomethings (Davidson and Jackson) with mountains of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream. But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare. Offset will play a computer engineer who becomes critical to the storyline.

The “Bad and Boujee” crooner is pulling double duty. In addition to starring, he’ll collaborate with Edelman and STX Music executive Jason Markey to curate and executive produce the American Sole: The Soundtrack Album, which will include at least one original song. This will mark the first time Offset has undertaken such a project as a solo artist for a major motion picture.

“To have Offset joining our team is a dream scenario,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group. “Offset’s character is important to the storyline and we couldn’t be more excited to have him working with us behind the scenes as he works with Ian and the team at STX to help us define the sound of this film. We could not be in better hands.”

Said Offset: “This is my first feature film as an actor. After doing NCIS, I knew I wanted to do more acting. Landing this role in American Sole is dope. Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and executive producer for the soundtrack. I’m bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready.”

Kevin Hart is producing the pic through his production company HartBeat, with Jake Stein of Scondo Productions and NBA All-Star and first-time film producer Chris Paul through his Ohh Dip!!! banner. HartBeat’s Bryan Smiley will serve as executive producer, with Drew Simon and Patricia Braga overseeing the project for STXfilms.

STX is selling offshore rights to the film at the AFM next week.

Migos found mainstream success with its 2013 single “Versace” and followed it up with its debut album Yung Rich Nation in 2015. Their next two studio albums, Culture (2017) and Culture II (2018), made it to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart. Offset released his debut solo album Father of 4 in 2019, with the standout track “Clout,” which featured his wife and Grammy-winning recording artist Cardi B, who appeared in Hustlers also at STXfilms.

Offset repped by UTA, LaPolt Law P.C, and CBC, Inc.