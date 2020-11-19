The Obamas’ Higher Ground & ‘Adam Ruins Everything’s Adam Conover Team On Government Comedy Series For Netflix, Based On Michael Lewis’ ‘The Fifth Risk’

Adam Conover, creator and host of truTV’s Adam Ruins Everything, has teamed with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions to pull back the curtain on government in a new sketch comedy series for Netflix.

The streamer has ordered The G Word with Adam Conover, which will go inside the machine of government and introduce viewers to the civil servants who make it work. It will ask whether government is a dirty word or a trusted institution.

The comedy series, which will be mixed with documentary elements, will start production in early 2021.

The series is loosely inspired by Michael Lewis’ best-selling book The Fifth Risk, the rights to which the Obamas acquired back in 2018 as one of their first after setting up Higher Ground and their Netflix production deal.

The G Word was created by Fair Point, run by Conover, Jon Cohen and Jon Wolf. In addition to Adam Ruins Everything, Conover is the host of Nickelodeon’s The Crystal Maze and recurs on animated series Bojack Horseman and Tuca and Bertie.

The G Word is exec produced by Conover, Cohen, Wolf and Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan.