Amazon Developing Animated Comedy Series ‘Oaklandia’ From Snoop Dogg, Vince Vaughn, Daniel Dominguez & Chris Powell

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Snoop Dogg is to voice and exec produce an animated comedy for Amazon with Vince Vaughn also exec producing.

The streamer is developing Oaklandia, which is written by Daniel Dominguez (right), head writer and exec producer for season two of HBO Max’s Michael B. Jordan animated series Gen:Lock, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell (left), who starred in Comedy Central’s Detroiters and created Adult Swim special Ole Bud’s Anu Football Weekly.

Amazon

The animated series is set in Oakland, California. Produced by Amazon Studios, Snoop Dogg and his manager and business partner Ted Chung exec produce alongside Vaughn, Victoria Vaughn and Peter Billingsley for Wild West Picture Show Productions and Dominguez and Powell.

It is the streamer’s latest move into adult animation. Earlier this year, it ordered Fairfax, a series based on the strange phenomenon of Los Angeles hypebeast culture, from Matt Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley and Big Mouth animation studio Titmouse and revealed it was developing Ricky & Cricket from Mr. Iglesias writers and producers Peter Murrieta and Isaac Gonzalez and comedian Erik Rivera. Last year, it also ordered a second season of rotoscope animated series Undone.

It is Snoop Dogg’s role in an animated project; he has leant his voice to series including The Cleveland Show and Crank Yankers as well as the recent The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run. The Gin and Juice rapper, who starred alongside Martha Stewart for three seasons on variety show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, recently teamed up with Martin Lawrence in Game, a political drama set in Washington, DC that the duo co-wrote and are exec producing alongside CBS TV Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

Freaky star Vaughn produces Netflix animated series F Is For Family, created by Bill Burr and Michael Price, and other television credits for Wild West Picture Show include Audience Network’s Undeniable and ESPN’s 30 for 30 on the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears.

Snoop Dogg is repped by Ted Chung, Vaughn recenty signed with Range Media Partners and is also repped by WME, while Dominguez is represented by Artists First and Bradley Garrett and Powell is repped by Artists First, CAA and Gregg Gellman.