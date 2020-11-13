Noor Ahmed Named President Of Strike Back Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Industry veteran Noor Ahmed has been named president of the recently-formed Strike Back Studios. With 15 years of experience in film sales, entertainment business and legal affairs, Ahmed has been instrumental behind a number of independent and marquee titles such as Thank You For Smoking, Brick, the Twilight movies, Looper, Don Jon, The Big Sick, Get Out and most recently Ali & Cavett: The Tale of The Tapes, which recently received three Critics Choice Documentary Awards.

Strike Back Studios recently released The Dark Divide and the noir thriller Disrupted. Up next for the company is Howards Mill which chronicles an abandoned piece of farmland in rural Tennessee that may hold the key to multiple missing person cases spanning over 40 years years. Strike Back Studios is slated to release the film in March 2021.

“I’m excited to bring my experience working with some of the most successful & acclaimed production companies and distributors in the industry to Strike Back Studios,” said Ahmed. “With all the change in 2020 we have seen, I realized how important it is to work with a group that has new and innovative ideas to producing, financing and the distribution of feature motion pictures vs just sticking with the status quo.”

Strike Back Studios is a new joint venture between Realization Films, Public House Films, and Hideout Pictures. Public House previously partially financed Sundance titles The Kindergarten Teacher and Madeline Madeline. They executive produced the documentary Framing John DeLorean released by IFC Films and Universal and produced the aforementioned The Dark Divide with David Cross and Debra Messing. Hideout Pictures financed Saban Films titles The Jay & Silent Bob Reboot and 3022. They are executive producer of the Ted Kaczynski pic Ted K. starring Sharlto Copley which is in post-production. Realization Films’ first feature Disrupted is set to debut November 17. The company is currently in post-production on the docu feature Buried. The companies partnered with the production company TBVE on the upcoming docu The United States of Insanity which follows the rap group Insane Clown Posse.