Noomi Rapace To Star In Netflix Scandi Thriller ‘Black Crab’

Noomi Rapace will lead the cast of Black Crab, an adaptation of Swedish writer Jerker Virdborg’s thriller novel. Netflix has world rights to the project.

Adam Berg is directing, his feature debut after a career in music videos and commercials. Producers are Malin Idevall and Mattias Montero at Stockholm-based Indio. Pic will shoot in Sweden in 2021.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world during an endless winter, the film follows six soldiers who are sent on a dangerous mission across the frozen sea to transport a package that could finally end the war.

Noomi Rapace said, “I’m very excited to come back to Sweden and do Black Crab. My first Swedish film in years. Can’t wait to get suited up and go on this journey – explore human shadows and slide through broken dreams and a world on edge. Survival to what price?”

David Kosse, Vice President International Original Film at Netflix, added, “This project combines so many great attributes: a compelling story, a strong creative team and of course an incredibly talented lead actress. We are looking forward to a great collaboration with Adam and the team at Indio and are confident that our members in Sweden and the rest of the world will enjoy this movie.”

“As a Swede you grow up knowing you live in a country of peace and equality, all in all life’s good and safe here. But lately we have all learned how fragile our societies are due to pandemics, civil wars, global warming and economic chaos. How would it be to wake up one day in a totally destroyed and war torn Sweden? Producing Black Crab is about flipping the coin and from a Scandinavian perspective show what happens to humanity when chaos arrives. It’s a big production and a great challenge and thanks to Netflix we can tell this Swedish story to a global audience,” added Mattias Montero, Founder and Producer, Indio.

Rapace is represented by Stella Härnström, CAA, Narrative and Hirsh Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman.