‘None Of The Above’: Gregg Wayans & Asjha Cooper To Star In Freeform Comedy Pilot; Full Cast Set

Freeform has set the full cast for its None of the Above (working title) pilot, a single-camera comedy written and executive produced by Kenny Smith (Black-ish). Gregg Wayans (Kidding) and Asjha Cooper (Snowfall) are set as leads, and Ron Taylor (Oh Jerome, No), Justin Miles (Paradise Lost) and Katelyn Tarver (Famous in Love) round out the series regular cast.



None of the Above, from ABC Signature and Tornante TV, is a single-cam comedy that follows Cannon (Wayans) and his best friend Valencia (Cooper), two college friends that find their transition into the “real” world isn’t easy because they don’t quite conform to other people’s expectations.

Wayans’ Cannon is a self-assured, witty guy who is always open to new experiences… except when he’s suddenly not.

Cooper’s Valencia is a strong-willed woman of devout faith, whose drive to succeed can often border on obsessive and gets her into trouble.

Taylor is Mo, a perpetually laid-back 22-year-old entrepreneur, who’s an advocate of the Black community, Black culture; just an all-around fan of Blackness.

Miles portrays Cannon’s friend Ryan, a fun guy who goes all in for his friends; whether it’s throwing a barbecue for them or starting a bar fight on their behalf.

Tarver plays Cydney, Ryan’s wife, a practical yet tenacious woman who speaks her mind on saving the environment, and if there’s any time left, will squeeze in her views on human rights issues as well.

Smith executive produces with Mo Marable (Woke), who directs, along with Lauren Corrao and Tornante.

Wayans is repped by The Rosenzweig Group. Cooper is with A3 Artists Agency and Industry Entertainment. Taylor is repped by Ethan Stern, 3 Arts and Seth Horowitz, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLC. Miles is repped by Alexander White. Tarver is with ICM and Industry Entertainment. Smith is repped by APA and Hanson Jacobson Teller.